Record-breaking Atlantic Hurricane Season comes to an end

WKOW - The record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is drawing to a close Monday, with the official end date as November 30.

The season ends with 30 named storms, 13 classified as hurricanes, 6 major hurricanes. The record of named storms was broken, beating the 28 named storms back in 2005.

The season got off to an early start with a face pace, a record nine named storms from May through July, blasting through the 21-name Atlantic list when Tropical Storm around mid-September.

For the second time in history, the Greek alphabet was used, extending through the 9th name in the list, being Iota.

The increased activity is attributed to the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, which began in 1995, and has led to stronger, longer-lasting storms. Conditions linked to the warm AMO include: warmer-than-average ocean temperatures, a stronger west African monsoon, weaker vertical wind shear and the La Nina pattern.

While the official hurricane season ends on November 30, tropical storms may continue to develop past that day.

The 2021 hurricane season will officially begin on June 1.