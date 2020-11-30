State election official confirms Biden win in WI, legal challenge looms

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin has officially declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election after a state election official and Gov. Evers confirmed his victory, but a legal challenge looms.

Chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission Ann Jacobs verified Biden’s win which grew slightly after a recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties adding to his lead over President Trump by about 20,700 votes.

Gov. Evers followed shortly after Jacobs verifying the results and touting the work of election officials.

“I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Evers said in a statement. “I want to thank our clerks, election administrators, and poll workers across our state for working tirelessly to ensure we had a safe, fair, and efficient election.”

Legal challenges are expected as President Trump vowed on Twitter over the weekend he will sue in a long-shot attempt to throw out tens of thousands of votes.

There are already two pending lawsuits filed in the state by groups seeking to challenge the election results. Both are asking the State Supreme Court to toss out the results and allow the lawmakers in the Republican led-legislature to cast the state’s elector votes, instead of the Electoral College.

Last week, the Wisconsin Voters Alliance filed a lawsuit alleging there were thousands of ‘illegal’ votes cast because clerks filled in addresses for witnesses on absentee ballots.

Ron Heuer, President of WVA, also claims it was unlawful for Madison and other cities to accept grant money totaling over $6 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life distributed to help cities carry out the election.

“We are not going to stop litigating this issue of money influencing elections,” said Heuer. “We feel the entire election was run outside the law to a degree.”

The Trump campaign has faced a handful of defeats in other states filing lawsuits seeking to invalidate election results.

Trump's attorneys have alleged without evidence there was widespread fraud and illegal activity in Wisconsin’s election.

Attorney General Josh Kaul has faith the election was fair and secure calling the legal attempts to throw out ballots a “disgraceful Jim Crow strategy.”

“I have every confidence that this disgraceful Jim Crow strategy for mass disenfranchisement of voters will fail,” Kaul said in a statement. “An election isn’t a game of gotcha. Our fundamental right to vote is far more powerful than that. Wisconsin elections are decided by the will of the voters, not post-election legal maneuvering.”