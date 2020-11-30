Two data entry errors corrected during Dane Co. recount

MADISON (WKOW) -- During the partial recount in Dane County, election officials tell 27 News they found two small errors that have since been corrected.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell says both errors were related to data entry. One error was in the city of Edgerton. "Their data was not uploaded," said McDonell. "Its not a very large ward, but it wasn't in there."

The other error was in Ward 140 in Madison. McDonell says there was a four vote discrepancy that was corrected.

"It's not great to make an error, but we cross check our work, we make sure it's accurate and transparent," said McDonell. "Its a very small change in the numbers, but we want everyone to understand why that change occurred."

President Donald Trump and his campaign paid $3 million to recount votes in Wisconsin's Dane and Milwaukee counties. In the end, it resulted in Joe Biden expanding his margin of victory over President Trump by 87 votes.