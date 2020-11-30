UN hosts latest round of talks on Syria’s constitution

GENEVA (AP) — Delegations from Syria’s government, opposition and civil society are meeting in Geneva for the latest round of talks toward revising the war-battered country’s constitution. The U.N. envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, was hosting the various sides Monday a day after saying Swiss health officials signed off on hygiene measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several cases turned up among the Syrian envoys during a previous round of talks.