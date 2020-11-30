Uproar in France over proposed limits on filming police

PARIS (AP) — French activists fear that a proposed new security law will deprive them of a potent weapon against abuse — cellphone videos of police activity — threatening their efforts to document possible cases of police brutality. French President Emmanuel Macron’s government is pushing a new security bill that makes it illegal to publish images of police officers with intent to cause them harm, amid other measures. But critics fear the new law could hurt press freedoms and make it more difficult for all citizens to report on police brutality, especially in impoverished immigrant neighborhoods. The proposed law is partly a response to demands from police unions, who say it will provide greater protection for officers.