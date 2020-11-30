Woman extricated from car after two vehicle accident

DARLINGTON (WKOW) --Darlington Police, Fire, and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash where a woman had to be pulled from her car.

It happened at the intersection of Clay Street and Minerva Street just after 3:00pm Sunday afternoon.

Janelle Johnson, age 33, of Darlington was headed northbound when she failed to yield the right-of-way to Donna Smith, age 77, of Darlington who was heading eastbound.

Johnson struck Smith's car causing it to roll over on its top side and trapping her inside. Smith was extricated from her vehicle by Darlington Fire Department personnel who say she escaped serious injury.

Smith was treated at the scene by EMS and released, Johnson and her passengers were not injured.