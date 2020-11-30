‘World’s loneliest elephant’ arrives safely in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The pachyderm dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” after languishing alone for years in a Pakistani zoo was greeted on his arrival in Cambodia by chanting Buddhist monks and is now on his way to a wildlife sanctuary.

The entertainer Cher took up Kaavan’s cause and has been a loud voice advocating for his resettlement. Four Paws International, which often carries out animal rescue missions, will accompany Kaavan to the sanctuary.

Like other travelers during these times, Kaavan needed to be tested for COVID-19 before his flight.

Once his large metal crate was safely on board, Kaavan was provided with in-flight snacks — 440 pounds of them — for the seven-hour journey.

The 36-year-old, 9,000 pound elephant received a warm welcome on arrival in Cambodia on Monday from officials, conservationists and the Buddhist monks, who chanted prayers for his harmony and prosperity.