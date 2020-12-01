After White House test, Pa. senator calls COVID-19 case mild

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker from Pennsylvania says he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. He confirmed the positive test result five days after he went to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump and went maskless at a packed public meeting to discuss efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. State Sen. Doug Mastriano first revealed the diagnosis in a Facebook live video Monday night, one day after The Associated Press reported that Mastriano was informed of the positive test while at a West Wing meeting with Trump. Mastriano says he’s quarantining. Mastriano has led rallies against mask wearing and other pandemic mitigation efforts. Another GOP state senator who attended last week’s meeting in Gettysburg also says she tested positive.