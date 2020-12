Annual ‘Mendota Freeze Contest’ underway

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Clean Lakes Alliance kicked off its annual Mendota Freeze Contest Tuesday.

As of December 1, all four lakes in the greater Madison area were completely open, but more than 165 years of data shows the median freeze date for Lake Mendota is a little under three weeks away on December 20.

You can visit mendotafreeze.org to enter your guess as to when Lake Mendota will freeze this year. All winners get a $1000 Lands End gift card.

Here are some historical facts from Clean Lakes Alliance to help you make a more accurate guess:

Earliest Freeze Date: November 23, 1880

Latest Freeze Date: January 30, 1932

Freeze Date LAST Winter: January 12, 2020

Median Freeze Date: December 20