Assembly committee to host public hearing next week to examine the election

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republicans will begin reviewing how the state’s election was conducted next week as the Chair of the Committee on Campaigns and Elections is tentatively planning to hold a public hearing on Dec. 11.

Rep. Ron Tusler, R - Harrison, who chairs the committee, tells 27 News he will be issuing a memo soon to members of the committee to invite members of the public and election officials to provide testimony as soon as next week to express concerns and provide clarity on how the election was administered.

“People have suspicions and we need to try to understand whether there was something inappropriate or not, and if there was, we need to get to the bottom of it make sure it never happens again,” Tusler said.

Shortly after the election was called for Joe Biden, who leads President Donald Trump by more than 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called on the Committee on Campaigns and Elections to “use its investigatory powers to immediately review how the election was administered.”

Tusler said he’s received more than 5,000 calls to his office over the last several weeks from residents who have suspicions about the integrity of the election.

Complaints ranged from absentee ballots without a witness signature or address, ballot harvesting and issues with voting equipment, Tusler said.

Even if there is no evidence of irregularities or wrongdoing in the committee’s findings, Tusler said he hopes to provide transparency to those still questioning the results.

“We think it's important for folks to know that maybe there was a suspicion, but it was investigated and there just wasn't anything there,” he said.

So far, Tusler said he has not had to issue any subpoenas to call certain people to testify, a move that would also the first time in decades a committee has issued them.

He signaled he’d like to hear from the head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Meagan Wolfe, along with poll workers, poll observers and voters.

Wolfe said last month she would work with the committee if lawmakers request information from them.

"We are confident in Wisconsin's election processes and look forward to providing any information requested by the Legislature," said Reid Magney, WEC spokesman.

Tusler said he’s only received a few documents from WEC through open record requests, others are pending or were denied.

Due to the recount, Tusler believes it’s likely a reason why their office has not responded to all of their requests.