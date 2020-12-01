Assembly Republicans release COVID-19 relief proposals

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Republicans announced the details of a set of initiatives they plan to introduce to help the state combat COVID-19 and the accompanying economic crisis.

The plans were announced in a press release from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, sent Tuesday evening.

"After working through ideas and discussions with Assembly GOP members, we have created a robust package to address the critical needs of our state," Vos said.

Republicans laid the plan out in a series of bullet points that they say build on proposals offered by Gov. Tony Evers.