Assembly Republicans release COVID-19 relief proposals

Assembly Republicans release COVID-19 relief proposalsUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Republicans announced the details of a set of initiatives they plan to introduce to help the state combat COVID-19 and the accompanying economic crisis.
The plans were announced in a press release from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, sent Tuesday evening.
"After working through ideas and discussions with Assembly GOP members, we have created a robust package to address the critical needs of our state," Vos said.
Republicans laid the plan out in a series of bullet points that they say build on proposals offered by Gov. Tony Evers.
- Create a $100 million fund to respond to the public health emergency
- Double the number of local public health staff working on the COVID-19 response
- Offer weekly rapid antigen tests for home use
- Continue the prohibition of co-payments for any COVID-19 tests
- Establish legislative oversight of vaccine distribution plan
- Provide guidelines for state employees to return to work
- Reauthorize state employee transfers
- Establish limited liability for schools, businesses and local governments
- Allow for an essential family member/caregiver to visit a loved one in nursing homes in specific circumstances
- Re-establish personal electronic computing device grants for schools ($9 million)
- Require teacher instruction from school buildings by end of January, providing exceptions
- Require school board approval of virtual instruction by two-thirds vote of the board
- Provide payments to parents of $371 (half of the per-pupil aid increase for the year) for students who have had at least 50% virtual instruction since September
- Allow health service providers from other states to practice in Wisconsin
- Require UW System to provide credit to students who assist in the COVID-19 response
- Create business grants for the hospitality industry
- Require the Department of Workforce Development to eliminate the backlog of unemployment insurance claims