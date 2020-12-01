Skip to Content

Assembly Republicans release COVID-19 relief proposals

Rainbow over the Wisconsin state capitol building in Madison, Sept. 30, 2020.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Republicans announced the details of a set of initiatives they plan to introduce to help the state combat COVID-19 and the accompanying economic crisis.

The plans were announced in a press release from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, sent Tuesday evening.

"After working through ideas and discussions with Assembly GOP members, we have created a robust package to address the critical needs of our state," Vos said.

Republicans laid the plan out in a series of bullet points that they say build on proposals offered by Gov. Tony Evers.

  • Create a $100 million fund to respond to the public health emergency
  • Double the number of local public health staff working on the COVID-19 response
  • Offer weekly rapid antigen tests for home use
  • Continue the prohibition of co-payments for any COVID-19 tests
  • Establish legislative oversight of vaccine distribution plan
  • Provide guidelines for state employees to return to work
  • Reauthorize state employee transfers
  • Establish limited liability for schools, businesses and local governments
  • Allow for an essential family member/caregiver to visit a loved one in nursing homes in specific circumstances
  • Re-establish personal electronic computing device grants for schools ($9 million)
  • Require teacher instruction from school buildings by end of January, providing exceptions
  • Require school board approval of virtual instruction by two-thirds vote of the board
  • Provide payments to parents of $371 (half of the per-pupil aid increase for the year) for students who have had at least 50% virtual instruction since September
  • Allow health service providers from other states to practice in Wisconsin
  • Require UW System to provide credit to students who assist in the COVID-19 response
  • Create business grants for the hospitality industry
  • Require the Department of Workforce Development to eliminate the backlog of unemployment insurance claims

