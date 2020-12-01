Azerbaijan fully reclaims lands around Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijan has completed the return of territory ceded by Armenia under a Russia-brokered peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the restoration of control over the Lachin region and other territories as a historic achievement. Speaking in Tuesday’s address to the nation, he said that “this victory opens a new era for our country.” Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but large chunks of surrounding lands in Armenian hands.