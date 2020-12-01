China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says a robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth has landed on the moon. State TV and news agencies say the Chang’e 5 “successfully landed” at its planned site Tuesday but gave no other details. The probe adds to a string of increasingly ambitious missions by a Chinese space program that aims eventually to land a human on the moon. The Chinese space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, has a probe en route to Mars and aims eventually to land a human on the moon.