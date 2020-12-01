City offers reward in case of random ambushes on pedestrians

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a series of unprovoked attacks on male pedestrians walking alone. Officials in Waltham said Tuesday that at least 10 men have been targeted since Nov. 10. Police Chief Keith MacPherson said it appears that the face-covered assailant sneaks up on victims from behind after dark. Police think the attacker uses some sort of weapon to strike the victims, some of whom had to go to the hospital. The motive remains unclear. None of the victims have been robbed.