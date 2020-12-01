Coldest morning hits, mild temps ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Another cool day today, with highs below the average, but mild temperatures are ahead.

We started December feeling the coldest temps of the season yet. Most of the region woke up to temps in the teens.

After a mostly warm, dry November, the last day of the month brought the coldest high temperature and coldest low temperature. A high of 31 degrees, and a low of 19 degrees arriving right before midnight.

Precipitation was lacking in November, ending with a deficit, falling short of the average amount by about half an inch.

The dry weather continues into December. High pressure nearby is bringing quiet conditions. Ample sunshine is expected Tuesday.

Northwest winds continue, not as breezy though.

Highs will likely be below average again Tuesday, values in mid-30s.

Although, warmer than average temperatures return Wednesday and continue through the week. Highs will likely range from the upper 30s to the low 40s through the weekend.