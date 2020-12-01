Community, family remember Madison high schooler who died from COVID-related complications

MADISON (WKOW) -- Isai Morocho's family and friends are remembering him as a kind person with good intentions and big dreams.

"He will forever be missed," Maria A. SantaCruz, Morocho's aunt, wrote on a GoFundMe page. "He left a big void in our hearts."

Morocho was a junior at Madison's East High School. Principal Brendan Kearney said in a video posted Monday that the school community is deeply feeling the loss, too.

"This is a tremendous loss for everyone in our community, and our hearts go out to his family in this time of unimaginable grief," he said.

Kearney said it might be more difficult for students and staff to process Morocho's death because of the distance created by virtual learning.

"I wish, now more than ever, that we could be together at the school to support one another," he said. "But for now, we're just going to have to do our best to honor Isai and support the many people whose lives he touched."

SantaCruz wrote Morocho loved theatre and wanted to persue a career in baking.

"Isai had the most caring and excited attitude about life that made everyone around him excited to see what he was going to do with it," she said. "He was known for his empathy, humor and so much more."

Kearney said the family wants people to know how Morocho died so others can learn lessons.

"He was young, and he was healthy," Kearney said. "They wanted to share the cause of his passing ... so that we would remember the danger that COVID poses to all of us and that we would do everything we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.