Dane County’s public health enforcement snares bar, meets resistance from owner, state group

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - Dane County's enforcement of its public health restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus snares a Middleton bar, but the business's owner and a statewide industry group cry foul.



A complaint filed Nov. 25 in Dane County Court alleges six counts of permitting a public health nuisance against Bristled Boar Saloon, including failing to post requirements for the public and employees to wear face coverings; failing to ensure face coverings were used; and failure to space out tables and stools to allow social distancing and ensure customers and staff from different households were not close together.



"The owner was asked to instruct his employees to put on face coverings, which he refused to do," the court complaint states of the Nov. 13 incident.



"It was getting to be a heated discussion and we felt it was just better to leave," Assistant Madison City Attorney Marci Paulsen, who says owner Dick Lyshek also refused to move tables and stools to ensure proper, social distance. While Paulsen is employed by the city, she's designated as the lead prosecutor for legal actions brought by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

Paulsen has recently prosecuted UW-Madison students for municipal violations connected to parties allegedly beyond the county's limit on gatherings. The prosecution of Bristled Boar Saloon is the first involving a business since legal actions were taken against now-closed Helbach's Cafe in Middleton. The case against Helbach's was dropped as a part of an agreement between sides involving the business's dissolution. Helbach's has a pending federal case against public health authorities over the legality of restrictions.



Lyshek initially declined any comment to a 27 News crew Tuesday, but later approached the crew and offered views similar to those involved with Helbach's legal challenge.

"You are giving them a pass," Lyshek maintained of our reporting on the rationale used by county public health authorities in implementing restrictions on businesses. "You should be confronting them as to the legality of their onerous, their tyrannical imposition on the people of the community," Lyshek said.



"I've not received any citations from Dane County," Lyshek said. Paulsen says a summons to Lyshek may have yet to arrive at his address.



"There's no sunshine being put on they make their decisions," Lyshek says of county authorities.

Lyshek is a member of the Tavern League of Wisconsin. The Tavern League has joined lawsuits challenging public health orders enacted by Governor Tony Evers. And the organization echoes Lyshek's concerns over the county's actions. "We have not seen any impact on the coronavirus that I'm aware of in Dane County that the measures, that these extreme measures...are having any positive effect," Tavern League Executive Director Pete Madland says. Although Bristled Boar was not cited for exceeding public health capacity limits, Madland maintains the limits are driving taverns out of business in cases.



But Madland says his organization's own website urges members to consider having employees wear face coverings and create physical environments to ensure sufficient, social distancing.

"When COVID first began, we were there to provide education," Paulsen says of information she and other public health officials used to stress face coverings, social distancing and hand washing were proven tools in controlling the spread of communicable disease. "Now that we're six months into the pandemic and obviously the virus is spreading rapidly through the city and county, we're stepping up our enforcement."



Paulsen says she visited Bristled Boar Saloon with a Middleton Police officer after receiving a second complaint of order violations, and hoped the contact would lead to future compliance. But when a 27 News crew was in the bar Tuesday, the only staff member present was not wearing a mask as she served customers.

Paulsen says staff with Public Health Madison and Dane County are reviewing the practices of approximately fifty other business to includes restaurants, bars and health clubs.



If Bristled Boar Saloon is found responsible for permitting public health nuisances, it could face thousands of dollars in fines.