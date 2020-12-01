Forward Madison names new head coach

MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison FC has named Carl Craig as the team's new head coach and technical director.

Craig's joining the club was touted in a press release and social media posts from the club Tuesday.

"After a thorough search, it became clear to our ownership group, our staff and our supporters that there was one person that fit the culture and community of Forward Madison FC," said Chief Operating Officer and Owner Conor Caloia. "We share a vision for this Club on and off the field. We are excited to welcome Carl to Madison and look forward to one day celebrating a USL League One championship together."

“Our football needs to be as dynamic as our community.”



We're proud to introduce our new Head Coach and Technical Director: Carl Craig! 🦩🎉 pic.twitter.com/uLD5Vjoc0Z — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) December 1, 2020

Craig, 55, was formerly the manager of Minnesota United before the team moved to Major League Soccer.

In 2011, Craig won a North American Soccer League championship with the Minnesota Stars(the team changed its name to Minnesota United in 2016).

Craig's resume includes over 30 years of coaching experience at both the youth and professional levels, the club said.

"The diversity and the eclectic mix of people who support the football team here was, frankly, the ultimate attraction for me," Craig said. "Football can create a good community. I believe in that. The football is the reason it gets us here, but it's the other stuff that goes around football which is really what it's all about."