Irina Antonova, head of top Moscow art museum, dies at 98

MOSCOW (AP) — Irina Antonova, a charismatic art historian who presided over one of Russia’s top art museums for more than half a century, has died at 98. The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts said Antonova, its president, died in Moscow on Monday. It said that Antonova last week tested positive for coronavirus, which exacerbated her chronic heart ailments. Antonova began working at the Pushkin museum after her graduation in 1945, and in 1961 she became its director. She held the job until 2013, when she shifted into the ceremonial post of its president. The 52-year tenure made her the world’s longest-serving director of a major art museum.