Judge throws out Trump rules limiting skilled-worker visas

CHICAGO (AP) — A U.S. judge in California has struck down two Trump administration rules designed to drastically curtail the number of visas issued each year to skilled foreign workers. The judge said Tuesday that the government didn’t follow transparency procedures. The changes applying to the H-1B visa program announced in October include imposing salary requirements on companies hiring overseas workers and limits on specialty occupations. The judge said the contention that the changes were an emergency response to coronavirus-related job losses didn’t hold water because the Trump administration has floated the idea for some time but only published the rule in October.