Long lines expected as Alliant Energy Center testing resumes after holiday break

11:17 am CoronavirusTop Stories
Cars line up for COVID-19 testing Dec. 1, 2020 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Lines began forming early Tuesday as COVID-19 testing resumed it's regular schedule at the Alliant Energy Center following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said it anticipates long waits Tuesday at the Alliant Energy Center.

They are asking people with no symptoms to consider waiting until tomorrow when wait times will likely be shorter.

More on testing can be found at Public Health Madison and Dane County HERE.

Alliant Energy Center

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The test site is closed on Sundays and Mondays. 

South Madison Community test site

Village on Park: Public Health WIC Clinic at 2230 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53713

  • Mondays and Fridays, 8:00am – 4:00pm
  • Wednesdays, 12:00pm – 8:00pm
  • Testing is open until at least December 31, 2020.
