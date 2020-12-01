Long lines expected as Alliant Energy Center testing resumes after holiday break

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lines began forming early Tuesday as COVID-19 testing resumed it's regular schedule at the Alliant Energy Center following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said it anticipates long waits Tuesday at the Alliant Energy Center.

They are asking people with no symptoms to consider waiting until tomorrow when wait times will likely be shorter.

More on testing can be found at Public Health Madison and Dane County HERE.

Alliant Energy Center

Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The test site is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

South Madison Community test site

Village on Park: Public Health WIC Clinic at 2230 S. Park Street, Madison, WI 53713