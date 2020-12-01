Madison community, EatStreet showing love for local restaurants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several locally owned restaurants received a much needed surprise on Giving Tuesday.

Lao Lan Xang, El Pastor and McGee's Chicken all received $5,000 each from EatStreet. It's part of their Operation: Restaurant Love. The restaurants also received thank you notes from the community.

"In a time like this where everyone is struggling, businesses are closing up, God has blessed us to stay open," said Esperdell McGee, owner of McGee's Chicken.

"This year year has just been so unimaginable in so many different ways and obviously restaurants have just been hit in a really unique way and hit really hard," said Caitlyn Kalscheur of EatStreet.

EatStreet is also covering delivery fees for the restaurants for the rest of the week.