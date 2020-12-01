Master Control Operator (Part-time)

WKOW-TV in Madison, Wisconsin, is looking for a part-time Master Control Operator to join our engineering team.

Responsibilities include maintaining on-air programming, commercial insertion, and logging; responding to duties in support of technical operations; and keeping up to date transmitter readings and reports.

The ideal candidate will possess the necessary technical skills to interface with computer systems running a variety of operating systems as well as the ability to learn new systems.

Variable hours and days should be expected including night, weekend and holiday shifts.

SBE certification and/or background in broadcast technology preferred.

This is your opportunity to join one of the most innovative and rapidly growing television news organizations in the Midwest and to reside in what Forbes names one of the most livable cities in America.

WKOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc. , a family owned company operating 20 television stations. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

RUSH cover letter and resume to:

WKOW Television

Attn: Brian Kiley

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI 53719

bbeer@wkow.com

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posting Date: December 1, 2020