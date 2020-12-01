Middleton man sentenced to life without parole

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A 68-year-old Middleton man was sentenced today in Sauk County Circuit Court to life in prison without parole for killing a Portage man who sought to collect on a small debt.

Robert Pulvermacher, 68, was found guilty after entering a plea of no-contest in the death of Harold Johnson, 88, of Portage.

Pulvermacher was charged with first degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Johnson lent Pulvermacher $100 at the Ho Chunk Casino in Baraboo on Jan. 11.

The complaint says casino surveillance video shows the two men walking together at the casino Jan. 13 after Johnson returned to the casino to collect on the debt.

According to the complaint, a UW Hospital pathologist states Johnson was stabbed five times, with two lethal wounds to neck.