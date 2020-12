MADISON (WKOW) -- A very quiet weather pattern takes over to kick of December.



Expect a cold night tonight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Highs on Wednesday will end fairly mild in the low to middle 40s.



Most days are going to look the same over the next week. Highs will be right around 40 each afternoon with lows at night in the middle 20s.



Bad news for snow lovers with no chances of snow over the next 10 days.