National Bobblehead Museum raises money for wildlife with Rockefeller owl bobbleheads

(WKOW) -- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is helping support wildlife with their depiction of the adorable owl who was found in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The museum unveiled the bobblehead featuring Rockefeller on November 20, and announced that they would be donating $5 dollars from every Bobblehead sold to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.

So far, the museum has donated $6,000 dollars to the wildlife center's GoFundMe from sales of the Rockefeller bobblehead.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $100,000 to create a "forever home" for the center.

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center has been a refuge for injured and orphaned wildlife for over 20 years.

But, five years ago, the center was forced to relocate and since then has been set up as a temporary rehab shelter.

This year, the center took in over 150 birds by the end of May, which is above and beyond the center's capacity. Ravensbeard provides the necessary medical attention to injured and orphaned wildlife with the intent to return them back to the wild.

Rockefeller bobbleheads are only available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. They are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The bobbleheads are going into production now, with expected delivery in February.