Need for blood grows during holiday, pandemic

(WKOW) -- There's a Giving Tuesday idea that doesn't involve money or volunteering -- giving blood.

The American Red Cross said there's always a need as the holidays approach, but with the pandemic that need is even more dire.

"We're very concerned," said Paul Sullivan, with the American Red Cross. "Yes, people need to take care of themselves, be safe, be socially distant from one another, but giving blood is an essential activity, and we need people to respond now."

Sullivan said blood supplies are low since more than 100,000 blood drives had to be canceled since the start of the pandemic.

"Where we would normally collect blood in terms of schools, places of worship, community centers -- some of those locations are not currently operating or obviously not bringing together the same numbers of people," explained Sullivan.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma, the antibodies from someone recovering from COVID-19, is also now being collected by the Red Cross to help others who are battling the illness.

"The blood program has only become more important in a time when it's more challenging to get more people to come out," said Sullivan.

The Red Cross said it's taking every precaution to keep blood drives safe, including temperature checks, health questionnaires and even more cleaning. You're urged to make an appointment ahead of time on redcrossblood.org.

Other ideas to pay it forward on Giving Tuesday are listed on givingtuesday.org. The day started in 2012 as a way to encourage people to donate money to a cause or give of your time or talents during the holidays.