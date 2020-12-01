Packers add Tavon Austin to receiving group

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Tavon Austin is attempting to make a comeback with Green Bay as the Packers look to add depth to their receiving group. The Packers announced Tuesday that they had signed Austin and released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. Austin was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 draft of the St. Louis Rams. He hadn’t played any NFL games this season. The San Francisco 49ers placed him on injured reserve before this season and later released him as part of an injury settlement.