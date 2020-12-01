Packers signs Austin, cut Shepherd

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers are adding some veteran receiving help for the stretch run. The team announced the signing of Tavon Austin. Green Bay also released receiver Darrius Shepherd.

Austin was originally a first-round pick of the Rams out of West Virginia in 2013. He was with the Rams from 2013-17. He then spent two seasons with Dallas. Austin was most recently with the 49ers.

He has appeared in 96 regular-season games and has 215 career receptions for 2,006 yards and 15 touchdowns. Austin has also tallied , 1340 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He also has three punt return scores.