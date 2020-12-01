Skip to Content

Portillo’s files paperwork for second Madison location

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chicagoland staple Portillo's filed a letter of intent and project plans with the city of Madison for a second location.

According to the documents, the location has a S Gammon Rd. address on West Towne Mall property.

The restaurant is slated to have two drive-thru lanes, plus an online order lane, on top of its usual indoor and outdoor dining space.

Portillo's first Madison location opened near the East Towne Mall in early 2019.

