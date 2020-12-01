Proposal would use state Medicaid surplus to fund COVID relief

MADISON (WKOW) – The Senate majority leader today proposed using a surplus in the state medical assistance fund to pay for COVID-19 relief after CARES Act funding expires at the end of the year.

Senate Majority Leader-elect Devin LeMahieu said the state's medical assistance fund maintains a significant surplus.

The fund, commonly known as Medicaid, is a joint federal and state program that provides health care coverage, long-term care and other services through a variety of programs in the state.

“DHS has the ability to submit a request to the Joint Committee on Finance to transfer this surplus to an appropriation for the control and prevention of communicable diseases," LeMahieu wrote in a news release. "These funds would then be available for immediate distribution to address the health and safety needs of state residents."

LeMahieu said Senate Republicans have discussed various proposals related to COVID-19, some of which involve new and significant state spending increases across a number of new and existing programs.

He says Senate members have serious concerns relating to the most effective distribution of new state funding.

The transfer of surplus funds presents an opportunity to act immediately and work together with the Governor on a unified, effective response to our shared hardship, he said in the news release.

“Our caucus looks forward to continuing to work with the Governor and the Speaker to refine our policy response together to meet the needs of the entire state,” he said.