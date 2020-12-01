Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell says he’s sticking with his scaled-back COVID-19 relief bill with the goal of passing a significant downpayment during the lame-duck session and then revisiting the topic next year. The Kentucky Republican made the announcement after President-elect Joe Biden called upon lawmakers to follow a similar path. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi resumed talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about a year-end spending package that could include COVID relief provisions. Yet it’s not clear whether the flurry of activity will lead to actual progress. Time is running out on the lame-duck session and Trump’s presidency.