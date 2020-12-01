State Election Commission feud, Republican asks for Chair to resign

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting got heated after a Republican asked the Chair to resign after initiating the first step in certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Commissioner Dean Knudson claimed it was illegal for Chairwoman Ann Jacobs to certify the results before the Trump campaign was able to file a lawsuit.

This week, Jacobs and Gov. Tony Evers signed off on the results which outraged Republicans on the board, Knudson calling for Jacobs to resign.

“I've lost all confidence in you as the chair,” said Knudson. “We're in the minority position where you have a certain amount of power, you've done it.”

Jacobs refused to step down and said she did not break any laws as it is her duty as chair to certify the election results.

“What I did was not illegal, you are misinformed what took place and you are absolutely incorrect,” said Jacobs.

Republicans argued the move could impact President Trump’s chances in court after he filed a lawsuit seeking to throw out tens of thousands of ballots and wants the high court to revoke the election certification.

Regardless of the disagreements during the WEC meeting, statewide election results were certified and the State Supreme Court will decide whether or not the certification is thrown out.

There was no immediate response from the high court whether or not they would take the case.