Trump raises $170 million as he looks to future

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has raised roughly $170 million since his Election Day defeat, a sum garnered through a nonstop stream of solicitations that have falsely claimed the election was stolen while requesting contributions for an “election defense fund.” A person familiar with Trump’s effort who requested anonymity says most of the money was raised in the days after the Nov. 3 contest. The amount approaches sums Trump raised at the heights of the campaign. And it offers another sign that he does not intend to leave the White House quietly and will remain a powerful force in Republican politics.