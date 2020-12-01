Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:12 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Altoona 78, Somerset 67

Bonduel 85, Crandon 24

Brookfield Central 80, Germantown 52

Campbellsport 58, Winneconne 50

Cedar Grove-Belgium 52, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40

Denmark 69, Southern Door 56

Fond du Lac 81, Appleton West 53

Freedom 66, Clintonville 33

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Berlin 41

Martin Luther 80, Janesville Craig 61

Medford Area 73, D.C. Everest 63

Mosinee 70, Wausau East 35

Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 63

Muskego 80, Arrowhead 77

Oconto 63, Wabeno 52

Pewaukee 75, New Berlin West 54

Plymouth 60, Waupun 43

Randolph 69, Columbus 60

Ripon 61, Kewaskum 42

Sheboygan Area Luth. 87, Hilbert 22

Tomah 71, Reedsburg Area 36

Wausau West 59, Lakeland 42

West Allis Nathan Hale 65, Wauwatosa West 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cudahy vs. Shorewood, ppd.

Glenwood City vs. Independence, ccd.

Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha North, ppd.

Riverdale vs. Weston, ccd.

St. John’s NW Military Academy vs. Kenosha Christian Life, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 76, Mauston 20

Albany 65, Parkview 26

Arrowhead 66, Muskego 34

Auburndale 58, Assumption 55, OT

Badger 59, Waterford 39

Beaver Dam 100, Fort Atkinson 29

Bonduel 53, Peshtigo 37

Brillion 66, Kiel 58

Brookfield Academy 54, The Prairie School 35

Brookfield East 73, Milwaukee Academy of Science 48

Cameron 78, Luck 20

De Pere 59, Bay Port 39

Dodgeland 48, Palmyra-Eagle 32

Edgar 52, Stratford 41

Fall Creek 51, Durand 40

Hudson 80, Prescott 68

Kaukauna 72, Appleton North 47

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 75, Campbellsport 41

Kimberly 61, Hortonville 56

Lake Country Lutheran 50, Janesville Parker 26

Lancaster 54, Potosi/Cassville 40

Lena 37, Wausaukee 35

Martin Luther 72, Dominican 37

Menasha 46, Shiocton 45

Mosinee 44, Antigo 25

Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 27

New Berlin West 52, Pewaukee 50

North Crawford 46, Weston 39

Phillips 60, Prentice 22

Pulaski 70, New London 54

Racine Lutheran 77, Saint Thomas More 52

Random Lake 52, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30

Shullsburg 46, Fennimore 36

Tomah 36, Luther 34

Union Grove 51, Janesville Craig 50

Valders 64, Chilton 38

Waupun 90, Ripon 45

Wauwatosa East 62, Hamilton 51

Whitefish Bay 49, Nicolet 46

Winneconne 52, Plymouth 41

Wisconsin Dells 61, Wautoma 39

Xavier 67, Shawano 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Augusta vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ppd.

Blair-Taylor vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.

Boyceville vs. Cornell, ccd.

New Lisbon vs. La Farge, ccd.

New London vs. Green Bay West, ppd.

River Ridge vs. Highland, ppd.

Siren vs. Shell Lake, ppd.

Solon Springs vs. Bayfield, ccd.

Two Rivers vs. Sheboygan Falls, ccd.

Winter vs. Lac Courte Oreilles, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content