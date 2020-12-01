Turkish Cypriot leader wants new direction for Cyprus talks

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar says efforts to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic division should start fresh and aim to achieve a two-state deal, because decades of negotiations for a federation-based agreement have got nowhere. Tatar was speaking after meeting on Tuesday with United Nations envoy Jane Holl Lute who arrived on the island nation to scope out chances of resuming peace talks that have remained dormant since 2017. The majority Greek Cypriots reject any a two-state deal or any other arrangement legally sanctioning the country’s division by lending recognition to a breakaway Turkish Cypriot entity in the north.