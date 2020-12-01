UK court rules against clinic in puberty blocking drugs case

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court has ruled that children under 16 years old who are considering gender reassignment are unlikely to be able to give informed consent to medical treatment involving drugs that delay puberty. The case was brought by two claimants against a National Health Service trust that runs the U.K.’s public gender identity development service for children. One of the claimants, who was prescribed hormone blockers at 16, argued that the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male. Keira Bell, now 23, said Tuesday’s ruling will “protect vulnerable young people.” The gender clinic said it would appeal the ruling.