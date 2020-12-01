UN: 11 children killed in 2 attacks in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The U.N. children’s agency says at least 11 children have been killed in Yemen in two separate attacks in the past three days. They include a 1-month-old baby. Yemen’s grinding war pits a Saudi-led coalition supporting the country’s internationally recognized government against the Iranian backed Houthis. The internationally recognized government blamed the Houthis for the attacks. A spokesman for the Houthis did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The first shelling took place Sunday in the town of Durayhimi, just south of the port city of Hodeida. The second was on Monday in the neighborhood of Usayfara in Taiz province.