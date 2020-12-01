UN experts: South Sudan’s latest peace effort has stalled

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say South Sudan’s latest peace effort has stalled. The panel of experts said in a report circulated Tuesday that the coalition government formed in February has failed to meet deadlines and President Salva Kiir has locked opposition leader and now First Vice President Riek Machar “out of the government’s decision-making process.” The panel said it was told by senior leaders of Machar’s Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition that the first vice-president has been “de facto under house arrest,” and that Kiir’s faction has monopolized government policies, giving opposition ministers “ceremonial roles” and also excluding them from decision-making.