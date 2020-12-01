US: mountain pine tree that feeds grizzlies is threatened

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — US officials say climate change, beetles and a deadly fungus are imperiling the long-term survival of a high-elevation pine tree that’s a key source of food for some threatened grizzly bears. A Fish and Wildlife Service proposal made public Tuesday would protect the whitebark pine tree under the Endangered Species Act. The trees live up to 1,000 years and are found at elevations up to 12,000 feet where conditions are too harsh for most trees to survive. The trees have been all but wiped out in some areas, including the eastern edge of Yellowstone National Park. Environmentalists started petitioning the government to protect whitebark pines in 2008.