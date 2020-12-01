With a month until split, Brexit trade deal hangs in balance

LONDON (AP) — The British government says businesses must make sure they are ready for big changes when the U.K. makes its final Brexit break from the European Union in exactly a month. But with negotiations on a free-trade deal with the bloc stuck, firms say they still don’t know key details of what those changes will be. Michael Gove, the minister in charge of Brexit preparations, said trade talks were “getting close to the wire” and businesses must “prepare for all eventualities.” U.K. officials have said this is the last week to strike a deal, but negotiations remain stuck on issues including competition rules and fishing.