11 Austin officers disciplined for actions in May protests

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The city of Austin says 11 police officers have been disciplined for their actions during late May protests over racial injustice following the death of George Floyd. A city statement issued Wednesday said that Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley has completed his review of all known complaints and incidents involving his officers during the demonstrations. The city did not detail the officers’ punishments or the specific complaints that led to the reviews. Two protesters were hospitalized with head injuries after being shot by police with less lethal munitions. The city statement said seven more officers are on administrative duty awaiting a review from prosecutors.