Skip to Content

82 more Wisconsinites dead of COVID-19; 197 hospitalized

2:22 pm Coronaviruscovid19 dhs dailyTop Stories
COVID deaths 12.2.2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- Eighty-two deaths have been added to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The addition of more livs lost come just one day after Wisconsin reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deathtoll ever.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 197 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,845 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 21 from the day prior.

Of those, 395 are in the ICU, down3 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 3,777 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 6,206 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE.)

The 82 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,502 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 325,587 or 82.4 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

DateNew
deaths		New
hospitalizations		Total
deaths		Total
hosp.
Dec. 282197350217569
Dec. 1107277342017375
Nov. 30696331317095
Nov. 2922117330716999
Nov. 2828167328516882
Nov. 271757325716715
Nov. 2662201324016656
Nov. 2563248317816457
Nov. 24104279311516209
Nov. 236107301115930

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

(County by county results are available here).

JT Cestkowski

Social Media Content Producer/Desk Editor

Skip to content