Adams County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing teen

FRIENDSHIP (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Russell R. Hine, 17, was last seen in the 2800 block of County Highway G in Oxford at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is described as a white male, five-foot nine-inches tall, weighing 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, work boots, and a black hat.

The sheriff's office urged those who have information that could help find Hine to call 911 or (608) 339-3304.