AP source: Brewers agree to terms with C Luke Maile

MILWAUKEE (AP) --

The Milwaukee Brewers are taking a step to shore up their catching situation after getting little production from that position last season. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Brewers have agreed to terms on a major league deal with Luke Maile. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Maile was with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season but missed the entire abbreviated season due to a fractured right index finger. The 29-year-old played for Tampa Bay from 2015-16 and Toronto from 2017-19.