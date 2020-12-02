Arizona’s Kelly to be sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly is being sworn into the Senate on Wednesday. Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally in last month’s election. Kelly’s arrival means that GOP control of the Senate will narrow to a 52-48 advantage. That won’t do much to weaken Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s control of the chamber. But it does set the stage for the two runoff Senate elections in Georgia in January. If Democrats win both of those races, they will control the 50-50 chamber because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes.