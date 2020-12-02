Attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse asks for two charges to be dismissed

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse filed a motion to have two of the six charges against his client dismissed.

The attorney, Mark Richards, asked the court to dismiss charges two and six, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a deadly weapon, on the grounds that a reasonable person would not conclude a crime had been committed.

Rittenhouse, 17, is accused of killing two people and injuring a third during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha.

He faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree attempted intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum both died of gunshot wounds. Gaige Grosskreutz was injured.

The unrest followed Kenosha police shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times.

Rittenhouse is expected to appear virtually in Kenosha County Court on Thursday.