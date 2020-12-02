Austin mayor went to Mexico while urging people to stay home

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler went on vacation to Mexico with family in November at a time when he was urging people to stay home amid worsening coronavirus caseloads in Texas. The trip was revealed Wednesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It’s the latest example example of a public official who has pleaded for vigilance in the face of growing hospitalizations across the U.S. seeming to not heed their own guidance. Adler, a Democrat, told the newspaper his actions did not violate his own regulations.