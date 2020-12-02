Australia bounces out of recession as economy grows 3.3%

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia has reported its economy grew by 3.3% in the third quarter as it rebounded from its first recession in nearly 30 years, according to new figures. But Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the country still has a lot of ground to make up from the coronavirus downturn. In annual terms, the economy contracted at a 3.8% pace. That’s after it shrank by 0.3% in January-March and 7% in April-June. Frydenberg said the economy has shown remarkable resilience. At the same time, tensions with Australia’s largest export market, China, may hurt its exports. Before this year, Australia had managed to avoid a recession for 28 years.