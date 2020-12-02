Barr’s special counsel move could tie up his successor

Barr’s special counsel move could tie up his successorNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — Outgoing Attorney General Bill Barr’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate the handling of the Russia probe ensures his successor won’t have an easy transition. Barr detailed the move to The Associated Press on Tuesday. It could lead to heated confirmation hearings for President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee, who hasn’t been announced. Senate Republicans will likely use that forum to extract a pledge from Biden’s pick to commit to an independent investigation.